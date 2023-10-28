SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We took a step back to more typical late October air on Saturday, but it doesn’t last long. Find out about the chilling details below…

Turns chilly to end the weekend & beyond

After four straight days of 70 degree plus warmth, and nearly 70 degrees Saturday morning, Syracuse is experiencing a cooling trend the rest of the weekend.

In the wake of a cold front that moved through the region early Saturday, temperatures will keep sliding the rest of the weekend with highs not getting out of the 40s on Sunday!

Get used to the 40s for highs and those goosebumps because we are slipping into a cooler than average pattern as we flip the calendar over from October to November, including Halloween.

Any more rain this weekend?

After some showers through the first half of Saturday, we got a nice break with some sun Saturday afternoon, and a quiet Saturday evening for all the Halloween festivities like haunted hayrides, parties, etc…more rain showers are on the way.

We expect more widespread showers to develop by daybreak Sunday. Sunday will be the wettest and coolest day of the weekend. The chances of widespread, heavier rain increase the farther south you travel from Syracuse. However, majority of the area will be dealing with showers, especially the first part of the day. The second half of Sunday looks to be drier. Watch the radar when trying to make your outdoor plans.

Can’t shake the showers to start the new week

Stays unsettled into the start of the new week, but what about Halloween? Click here to find out the forecast if you dare…

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.