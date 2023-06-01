SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

May 2023 is in the books, and it’ll go down as the 10th driest on record!

The month started off very wet with almost an inch of rain the first four days of the month. Then, like a flick of a switch (pattern), much of the rest of the month turned very dry with only about a third of an inch of rain from Cinco De Mayo through the last day of month!! This led to a 2+ inch rainfall deficit for the month of May in Syracuse!

The most significant rainfall in Syracuse fell on the 1st day of the month when almost half an inch of rain fell.

May 2023 was also the first time in 11 months, since June 2022, we had a month that was cooler than average in Syracuse! That’s right. Prior to May, Syracuse hasn’t had a cooler than normal month since June of last year!

After the first 5 days of the month ended up cooler than average, we warmed up some after the 5th with warmer than average days outnumbering the cooler days the rest of the month, especially 5 days of the month. Highs made it into the 80s each of the last 5 days!

What really helped drag the average temperature for the month of May down was the 23 out of the 31 mornings had lows below 50, and 5 of those mornings we felt readings drop into the 30s!

The extremes in May 2023 were 89 degrees on Wednesday, the 31st and 31 frosty degrees the morning of May 18th. Brrr!!

Based on the forecast trends it appears it is going to turn cooler again beyond the first weekend of June, but rain chances still don’t look great. Stay tuned…