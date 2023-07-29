SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – AHH…Relief from the heat and humidity as arrived for CNY! Best day of the weekend is ahead! Details are below…

Saturday was a soaker across the region with a general 1 to 2 inches of rain for many, including a little more than an inch and a half in Syracuse. This led to a bit of flash, urban and poor drainage flooding in spots Saturday. Below are two pictures from Maria Zavaglia-VanRiper in East Syracuse.

Below you can see where the heaviest rain fell Saturday, close to the Thruway corridor with less amounts east of Lake Ontario and across the Southern Finger Lakes.

BULK OF RAIN FELL FROM ABOUT MID MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING

Turning drier for the most part & refreshing tonight

The highlight of Harborfest in Oswego, the fireworks show, takes place this evening and it looks like the weather cooperates with a partly cloudy sky and refreshingly cool air! Temperatures are in the 60s this evening with some clearing.

Do we stay dry through the night? For the most part yes, but the air actually is likely going to turn cool enough to produce some lake clouds overnight and possibly even a few spotty lake showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Eventual lows tonight drop into the 50s to near 60 which is going to feel so good letting that air cool the house/apartment down as you sleep.

Best part of the weekend!

Even with a good deal of sunshine we expect temperatures only to warm into the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon which will only be the third time we haven’t warmed to at least 80 degrees in Syracuse this month! The last time Syracuse felt a high below 80 degrees was all the way back on July 10th when the high only made it to 69 due to the rain and clouds that day.

More importantly, the dew points drop into the 50s to close out the weekend which will feel very refreshing! Sunday certainly is the pick day for anything you may have planned outdoors this weekend.

Stays refreshing to end July & start August

It looks like this change to cooler and less humid air is going to last for a while too. There is another cold front coming through on Monday with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during the late morning and afternoon. Highs to start the new week are near 75 with a breeze and not humid too.

In the wake of this front is another pleasant, even slightly cooler air mass taking us into the middle of next week and the beginning of August.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.