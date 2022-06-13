SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are in for a great stretch of weather to start the new week!

MONDAY THRU WEDNESDAY:

Watch for some patchy dense fog as you head out the door Monday morning. We’re starting the morning off feeling a little muggy.

As the day goes on high pressure builds in to bring a nice quiet weather pattern for a few days. You’ll notice more sunshine this afternoon.

Gradual warming trend is in store for us this week. Highs Monday warm into the mid-70s, but on Tuesday we should be well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few. The humidity stays in check too.

By midweek, summer heat and humidity will be upon us! It looks like some better beach and or pool weather arrives for Wednesday with highs well into the 80s and a bit more humidity too.

Lows Monday night are comfortably cool low to mid 50s, but 55 to 60 is felt Tuesday night and then 65 to 70 Wednesday night as a breeze kicks up with more clouds and humidity.

Anyone in the southern Finger Lakes could wake up to a few passing showers Tuesday morning. The rest of the day is dry and sunny. Isolated afternoon showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday either. But, the next best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms probably doesn’t come until late Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a slow moving cold front.