SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York.

Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions.

Temperatures look to average above normal in Central New York into the middle of the month. Here’s what’s happening.

Later the first week of November jet stream winds aloft start to buckle and end up well north of the Northeastern US.

This creates a ridge of high pressure along the East Coast into Eastern Canada, a setup for unusually warm air to settle into Central New York.

This would lead to a string of days in the 70s in Syracuse, potentially approaching some record highs. The most likely record to be challenged is Saturday’s 73° that was set in 2015.

This type of late-season warmth, however, is not all that unusual. The average last date Syracuse is 70° or warmer is actually November 4.

While this is happening, a dip or trough of low pressure sets up over the Northern Rockies and will lead to colder and wintry weather there.

This ridge of high pressure over CNY likely weakens after this weekend but does not totally go away so even though record highs are less likely, our temperatures remain above normal until after election day.

If all of this pans out, our chances for any significant winter weather remain slim to none.