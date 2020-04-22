Earth Day earthquake shakes California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (WSYR-TV)-

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey said it happened at 12:03 a.m. (PDT), 1 kilometer south of View-Park Windsor Hills, California.

More than 17,000 people reported feeling the shake, which was initially estimated as a magnitude 3.8.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt as far north as the San Fernando Valley and as far south as Anaheim.

Woke up to a jolt! 3.8 #earthquake centured about 6 miles away from me, near View Park-Windsor Hills, less than a mile from Inglewood. But it felt like it was centered underneath my house. Here’s how it sounded in my kitchen. Turn your sound up it’s quick. 😳@KTLAWeekendAM pic.twitter.com/037WmKKgg0 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) April 22, 2020

Seismologist, Dr. Lucy Jones, says the earthquake appeared to be on the Newport-Inglewood fault. This is close to the same location where four magnitude 3 earthquakes have happened before.

I'm happy to have slept thru last night's little quake. It appears to be on the Newport-Inglewood fault, at almost the same location as 4 M3 quakes in April, May and June 2015. Those and today are all deep (~7-8 miles down), way below the oil fields. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 22, 2020

There were no immediate damage reports in the area.