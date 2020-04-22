Earth Day earthquake shakes California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (WSYR-TV)-
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
The United States Geological Survey said it happened at 12:03 a.m. (PDT), 1 kilometer south of View-Park Windsor Hills, California.
More than 17,000 people reported feeling the shake, which was initially estimated as a magnitude 3.8.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt as far north as the San Fernando Valley and as far south as Anaheim.
Seismologist, Dr. Lucy Jones, says the earthquake appeared to be on the Newport-Inglewood fault. This is close to the same location where four magnitude 3 earthquakes have happened before.
There were no immediate damage reports in the area.
