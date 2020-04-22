Earth Day snow totals

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Deepening cold air overnight Tuesday and a steady northwesterly wind caused many to wake up to a wintry morning.

Lake effect snow tapers Wednesday morning and sunshine will help melt the snow. The late-season lake effect sting shouldn’t linger too long. The chill, unfortunately, will last a bit longer.

Whether you’re happy about the snow (or most likely not so happy) we want to see your pictures and hear about your totals! Email us or post to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.

