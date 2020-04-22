Earth Day snow totals

Has it seemed snowy this month? We have seen a little measurable snow several days this month, but it hasn't added up to much for most of CNY, especially in Syracuse. There's been at least a trace of snow reported 10 of the first 22 days of the month. Through Wednesday, April 22nd (Earth Day), nearly 4 inches of snow has fallen in Syracuse which is about right for snowfall in April. The average snowfall in Syracuse in April is 3.8". So yes, it's been a pretty typical April when it comes to snowfall in Syracuse anyways.

Yes, this April has been unseasonably cool/chilly more often than not, but the average temperature is only between 1.5 to 2 degrees below average for the month. A few warmer days and night time lows not being too terribly cold has kept the average temperature higher than it would otherwise be.