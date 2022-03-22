SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– Tuesday’s dry and breezy weather could fuel favorable conditions for wildfires to spread for parts of Central New York.

Humidity levels as low as 15-25% and a gusty wind from the northwest up to 20-25mph could pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread, according to the National Weather Service.

This risk is slightly higher in the Catskills and Hudson Valley where some parts are listed as Abnormally Dry according to the most recent drought monitor updated on March 17th, 2022. The rest of New York state is listed as normal conditions.

An annual New York State annual burn ban went in effect on March 16th and will continue through May 14th. For further details on what is prohibited during a burn ban, visit the Department of Environmental Conservation website here.