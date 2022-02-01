End of week storm and it’s impacts on Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – One more day of mild and tranquil weather before Old Man Winter returns for the last half of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A steady south-southeasterly breeze keeps temperatures up tonight a with lows near 30 under a partly cloudy sky.

We should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday, and it stays mainly dry with a steady southeasterly breeze and some sun at times through early Wednesday afternoon. Don’t get used to the milder air and sunshine though. Precipitation is on the way along with colder air for the last half of the week into the start of the weekend.

STORM SET UP:

A cold front slowly slides through Wednesday night with rain mixing with and changing to snow and or a wintry mix by Thursday morning.

The cold front is expected to stall out southeast of Central New York as a wave of low pressure (storm) develops and slowly rides up along the front southeast of the region late Thursday afternoon and night.







Storm and front move farther to the east late Thursday night and especially on Friday helping the weather around here quiet down.

STORM TIMELINE…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers move in Wednesday evening with a little higher terrain snow

Between midnight and daybreak rain showers mix with and change to wet snow and a bit of a wintry mix. A coating to a slushy inch or two is possible by daybreak Thursday.

Temperatures cool to near 30 by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY:

The morning commute Thursday could be a bit slushy in spots, especially across the higher terrain and side streets.

Occasional lighter wet snow through about 3 pm with some sleet and freezing rain possibly mixed in at times mainly south and east of Syracuse and across the Southern Finger Lakes.

Main roads should be primarily wet through the first part of the afternoon but could be at least somewhat slick/sloppy over the higher terrain.

After 3 or 4 pm some steadier and heavier snow is slated to arrive and probably impacts the late Thursday afternoon/evening commute. Roads should become snow covered/slick during the late afternoon and evening hours as the heaviest snow moves in.

Temperatures drop out of the low 30s and into the mid to upper 20s during the afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations between sunrise and sunset Thursday should range from about 1 to 4 inches for most, but possibly a bit more over the hills.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night is when the heaviest snow falls from this storm across Central New York with snowfall rates possible reaching and exceeding 1” per hour at times.

Roads are expected to be snow covered and very slick/sloppy with rough travel.

Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches is possible between sunset Thursday and sunrise Friday.

Lows Thursday night should drop to between 10 and 15.

Snowfall totals expected by daybreak Friday should range from about 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

FRIDAY: