End of winter flood potential outlook

We are getting closer and closer to the spring season. This may have you thinking about the potential for spring flooding, or at least it had us thinking about it in the weather office.

The National Weather Service issued their bi-weekly flood potential outlook this week, summarizing basin conditions and looking at expected conditions for the next two weeks. Overall, no red flags are being raised but there’s a few conditions that could bring up a yellow flag.

The past two weeks were more mid-winter like (colder and snowier), bringing snow cover much closer to normal. The cold around Valentine’s Day was below normal but didn’t last long enough to produce thick ice on most creeks and rivers. Lack of ice means a lack of ice jams as we approach the spring season.

Looking ahead, we have a couple systems slated to bring warmer temperatures and rain this week. What we will be watching out for is how warm and how much rain we receive. More warmth and more rain will mean snowmelt and more water in the creeks and rivers. This could raise the flood risk, especially across the Tug Hill area where there’s more snow to melt.

Right now, the Buffalo Office says the flood risk for the Tug Hill and Black River Basins is near normal through March 5th. The Binghamton Office says the north branch of the Susquehanna Basin and the Oswego drainage/Finger Lakes areas have a below average risk of flooding through March 5th.

Below are summaries of current conditions at each basin.

BLACK RIVER BASINS/ TUG HILL

Snow Cover: 1-2 ft. Except in the Tug Hill and Adirondacks where there’s 2-3 ft.

Water equivalent: 3-5″, with 5-7″ in Tug Hill and Adirondacks

River/Creek Flows: Below normal

River/Creek Ice: Mainly frozen, thick on creeks, variable and patchy on the Black River

OSWEGO DRAINAGE/ FINGER LAKES

Precipitation (last 14 days): Above average

Snow Cover: Below average

Water Equivalent: Below average

River/Creek Flows: Average

River Ice: No ice

Lake Levels: Normal winter pools

Ground State: Extremely moist. Partially frozen

NORTH BRANCH SUSQUEHANNA BASIN

Precipitation (last 14 days): Above average

Snow Cover: Below average. Local headwaters above average

Water Equivalent: Below average. Local headwaters above average

River/Creek Flows: Above average

River Ice: No ice

Lake Levels: Normal winter pools

Ground State: Very moist. Partially frozen