SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It’s a colder and snowier week ahead but wait till you feel the end of the week! Details are below…

Fresh snow to start the new week

Temperatures will be more seasonable Monday with highs in the low 30s.

A little bit of snow develops after about 10am and linger in the evening commute.

Only a coating to an inch of snow is possible for all with this.

Forecast snowfall from 10am-7pm Monday.

Heavy lake effect forms tonight

Lake snow develops east off the eastern shore of Lake Ontario mainly for the Tug Hill earlier Monday evening. Then the wind shifts more northwesterly which also shifts the snow band closer to Syracuse.

Expect the main band of the lake effect snow Monday night into Tuesday morning to be in Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Onondaga (just north of, but close to the city of Syracuse), Northern Madison and Southern Oneida counties overnight Monday into the start of Tuesday.

The above-mentioned locations have the best chance for 3+ inches of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. The lake snow should slowly fizzle during the late morning and afternoon Tuesday and slowly possibly shift south through the Eastern Finger Lakes and city of Syracuse.

Forecast snowfall from 7pm Monday through 7am Tuesday.

It’s one of the colder days we’ve felt this winter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s and a little breeze.

Any sign of the sun again?

Tuesday night into Wednesday winds turn more westerly and the lake snow shifts north to areas east of Lake Ontario with some accumulation.

Through the middle part of the week most get away snow free with even some sun coming back!

Highs probably remain in the 20s across CNY, and that’ll feel good compared so what’s coming Friday-Saturday.

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs will struggle to rise too much into the teens. But the biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for further updates.