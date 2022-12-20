SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy some quieter weather the next couple of days.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill.

Clouds are rather stubborn Tuesday but outside a few flurries it is a dry day with seasonable temperatures in the low 30s across Central New York and not as brisk thankfully.

It looks like high pressure cresting overhead Wednesday provides us with our best chance for seeing the sun this week as highs warm into the mid-30s.

A potent system heading into the East for Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think things will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.