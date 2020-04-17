Enough with the snow! When does CNY’s weather turn around?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The weather recently has been anything but spring-like in Syracuse and Central New York. Temperatures have been well below normal late this week and we’ve had to endure several bouts of snow.

Any signs of spring weather?

The short answer is yes, but what has to change and when will that change take place?

When you look at the jet stream pattern now you see the culprits for the cooler and snowier than normal weather. Normally our jet stream winds aloft — up near 20,000 feet — are running from west to east across North America, what meteorologists call a ‘zonal flow.’ What is showing up on our weather maps as of mid-April is anything but zonal.

A snapshot of the jet stream on Thursday, April 16 shows a wavy pattern anchored by one ridge of high pressure off the West Coast of the United States and one off the East Coast stretching up toward Greenland. Yes, the dreaded Greenland Block! That forces cold air from Canada to drop south in between these ridges right into the United States including Central New York.

This pattern temporarily loosens its grip over us this weekend — April 18 and 19 — but this is NOT the pattern change.

Although temperatures should be well into the 50s on Sunday, a cold front comes through Central New York late in the day. That puts us back into cooler weather early next week. There could even be some snow in the air for some on Tuesday.

Just when you are ready to throw in the towel, though, things change.

There are strong signs that by the end of next week the blocking at the jet stream level will begin to break down. That leads to more of a zonal flow over us next weekend — April 25 and 26 — with at least temperatures closer to normal. FYI, the normal high by next Saturday is 62.

So, our patience is being tried on many levels these days, including with the weather. Just hang in there a little longer.