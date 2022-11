SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow last Thursday into the weekend brought staggering amounts of snow to parts of Western and Northern New York.

The highest storm total reported by the National Weather Service is now 81.2″ in Hamburg which is situated just south of Downtown Buffalo.

Orchard Park, the town next door to Hamburg, received 77″ Thursday night through Friday night! That is more snowfall in a little more than one day than Syracuse saw all last winter (76″).

Because of the storm, the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns scheduled in Orchard Park at Highmarket Stadium was moved to Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. An additional 3″ of snow fell there Saturday night bringing the storm total to an even 80″

With an additional burst of snow Saturday evening, the Buffalo airport, the official recording site for the city, upped their snow total to 36.6″!

Lake effect snow was also very productive off Lake Ontario and produced 36″ in Watertown.

Lake effect farther south over the southern Tug Hill dropped 41.3″ in Point Rock and 40″ in Westdale both in Northern Oneida Counties.

The Syracuse airport, in contrast, only received 1.1″ of snow during the Thursday through Sunday timeframe.

Here are some of the other snow totals from the National Weather Service:

...SNOWFALL REPORTS... LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER ...NEW YORK... ...ALLEGANY COUNTY... RUSHFORD 11.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ANGELICA 9.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP BELMONT 8.3 IN 1257 AM 11/21 TRAINED SPOTTER ALFRED 6.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP WELLSVILLE 2.4 ENE 3.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...CATTARAUGUS COUNTY... CATTARAUGUS 3W 29.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LITTLE VALLEY 29.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP PERRYSBURG 22.7 IN 0700 AM 11/21 CO-OP OBSERVER FRANKLINVILLE 0.5 NNE 20.2 IN 0745 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ISCHUA 0.4 SSE 19.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS RANDOLPH 1.1 ENE 17.5 IN 0730 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ALLEGANY STATE PARK 8.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP OLEAN 4.4 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ...CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY... FREDONIA 0.8 WNW 27.0 IN 0500 AM 11/21 COCORAHS DUNKIRK 1S 24.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP FREDONIA 1.8 WNW 22.0 IN 0600 AM 11/21 COCORAHS GERRY 0.8 N 21.8 IN 0730 AM 11/21 COCORAHS DEWITTVILLE 1.0 SSE 21.5 IN 0600 AM 11/21 COCORAHS MAYVILLE 0.2 ESE 19.1 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS KENNEDY 2.6 SE 17.7 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS FALCONER 0.3 WSW 14.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS KENNEDY 0.3 NE 11.5 IN 0600 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...ERIE COUNTY... 5 W HAMBURG 81.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 CO-OP OBSERVER 1 NE ORCHARD PARK 80.0 IN 0647 AM 11/20 PUBLIC HAMBURG 1.9 NNW 77.3 IN 0900 AM 11/21 COCORAHS 3 SSW BLASDELL 76.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 PUBLIC ELMA CENTER 0.7 SE 67.0 IN 0900 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ELMA 2.7 WSW 61.7 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS EAST AURORA 0.1 ENE 51.3 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS BOSTON 2.5 NE 51.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ANGOLA 47.7 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS WALES 46.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP WEST SENECA 2.5 SE 46.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS EDEN 1.4 SSE 46.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS EAST AURORA 2.7 SSE 45.1 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS COLDEN 1.4 NNW 44.9 IN 0730 AM 11/21 COCORAHS COLDEN 1W 44.9 IN 0730 AM 11/21 COOP 1 NW ALDEN 40.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 TRAINED SPOTTER HOLLAND 39.0 IN 0800 PM 11/20 PUBLIC N BUFFALO AIRPORT 36.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 OFFICIAL NWS OBS GLENWOOD 1.5 SE 35.6 IN 0705 AM 11/21 COCORAHS WILLIAMSVILLE 3.8 E 30.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS 3 ESE EAST CONCORD 28.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 CO-OP OBSERVER CLARENCE CENTER 0.2 ESE 22.9 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS AKRON 2.4 S 22.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS SNYDER 0.6 SW 21.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS CLARENCE CENTER 0.9 N 21.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS AMHERST 5.4 NNE 19.1 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS KENMORE 0.3 ESE 13.9 IN 0630 AM 11/21 COCORAHS EAST AMHERST 1.2 WNW 13.3 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS TONAWANDA 1.6 E 12.3 IN 0900 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...GENESEE COUNTY... BATAVIA 3.4 WSW 25.3 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS PAVILION 2 17.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LE ROY 1E 13.4 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COOP STAFFORD 1.8 NE 13.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WEST CARTHAGE 0.3 ENE 49.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS WATERTOWN 36.0 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COOP ...LEWIS COUNTY... HIGHMARKET 2W 17.8 IN 0530 AM 11/21 COOP CONSTABLEVILLE 1.2 NW 17.1 IN 0500 AM 11/21 COCORAHS CHASES LAKE 3.3 IN 0600 AM 11/21 COOP GLENFIELD 4.1 NNE 2.3 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...LIVINGSTON COUNTY... AVON 7.7 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP DANSVILLE 1.0 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COOP ...MONROE COUNTY... HAMLIN 0.6 NNE 3.3 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS SCOTTSVILLE 0.4 NW 2.7 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS BROCKPORT 2.3 IN 0900 AM 11/21 COOP HONEOYE FALLS 1.7 NE 2.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS FAIRPORT 0.9 W 0.8 IN 0645 AM 11/21 COCORAHS PENFIELD 1.8 ENE 0.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS WEBSTER 2NE 0.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP EAST ROCHESTER 0.1 NNW T IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...NIAGARA COUNTY... NORTH TONAWANDA 19.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LOCKPORT 0.8 NE 18.7 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS PENDLETON 1NE 16.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LOCKPORT 2.5 ESE 14.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS NIAGARA FALLS 14.5 IN 0800 PM 11/20 COOP LOCKPORT 0.9 E 14.3 IN 0530 AM 11/21 COCORAHS SANBORN 4NE 14.0 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP RAPIDS 1.0 SW 14.0 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS LOCKPORT 13.0 IN 0700 PM 11/20 COOP NIAGARA FALLS 5.7 E 12.5 IN 0727 AM 11/21 COCORAHS NIAGARA FALLS 0.7 WNW 12.0 IN 1159 PM 11/20 COCORAHS NEWFANE 1W 7.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ...ONTARIO COUNTY... BRISTOL HARBOUR 2.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP GENEVA 0.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ...ORLEANS COUNTY... MEDINA 5.1 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COOP MEDINA 0.4 WNW 5.1 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ALBION 4.1 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LAKESIDE 2.1 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ...OSWEGO COUNTY... MEXICO 2SW 27.3 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP PHOENIX 7.0 NNE 22.3 IN 0500 AM 11/21 COCORAHS 2 W CLEVELAND 18.8 IN 0945 PM 11/20 PUBLIC MINETTO 0.1 SE 18.7 IN 0745 AM 11/21 COCORAHS FULTON 0.2 W 17.0 IN 0800 AM 11/21 COCORAHS OSWEGO 13.2 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP LACONA 3.6 SSE 12.5 IN 0600 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...WAYNE COUNTY... MACEDON 2.6 ESE 0.9 IN 0727 AM 11/21 COCORAHS PALMYRA 1.6 NW 0.4 IN 0805 AM 11/21 COCORAHS ...WYOMING COUNTY... WARSAW 4W 48.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ATTICA 7SW 39.3 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP WYOMING 3W 35.6 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP WARSAW 6SW 23.5 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP SILVER SPRINGS 3N 12.7 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COOP ARCADE 0.8 WNW 9.8 IN 0700 AM 11/21 COCORAHS