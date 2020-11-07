Eta strengthens, regains Tropical Storm status

As of Saturday morning, Eta has regained tropical storm status over the Caribbean Sea.

The forecast calls for heavy rain and tropical-storm force winds across the Cayman Islands, portions of Cuba and Jamaica this weekend.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for southern and central Florida beginning Sunday night. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of southern Florida, including the city of Miami, Key Largo and Key West beginning Sunday night as well.

Heavy rain and tropical-force winds are expected to impact Florida Sunday night into Monday.

Eta originally made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane on November 3.

The hurricane season continues through November 30.