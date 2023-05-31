SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Are you loving the sun and warmth we’ve had lately? If so, you are going to love the rest of the weeks forecast! The details are below.

Sunshine continues to rule the sky

Central New York has gone a full week with sunny days and Mother Nature is not done just yet. As we make a play to be called “Florida of the North”, the ‘big picture’ remains the same: A strong area of high pressure is camping out across the Northeast and should keep us high and mostly dry for another day or so!

For those who have a pool and especially a solar cover for it, you will continue to have plenty of opportunities to warm it up through the week as highs climb to near record levels Thursday, and we stay hot Friday under more sun!

Any need for the umbrella/rain jacket later this week?

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end soon after several days of sunshine and comfortable to very warm temperatures.

Our rain chances remain zero through Thursday, and it’s not until later Friday into the start of the weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a shower/storm or two, but even that won’t be much. Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Mid summer heat through the end of the week

In addition to another long dry stretch to end May and start June, temperatures will remain well above average as we likely sneak into the low 90s Thursday and perhaps Friday!

In case you’re curious, the record high for Thursday’ is 91° (which could very well be broken) and the record for Friday is 100° (that is safe, thankfully).

Many will say ahh…this weekend

A cold front slides through out of Eastern Canada Friday night with little in the way of rain, but behind the front we turn comfier with temperatures cooling into the 70s for the weekend which is closer to average for us.

As it stands right now, there could be a couple of showers on Saturday as the cooler air comes in while Sunday is looking dry.

A change in the pattern is in store for early next week with at least a few showers around each day along with temperatures at or even below normal.