SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A nice long dry stretch of sunny weather with warming temperatures continues across Central New York into the new week!

Lots of star shine and frosty again tonight

It’s another chilly, frosty night ahead for CNY with temperatures dipping back into the 20s for most under a star and moonlit sky as high pressure hangs out overhead.

What a stretch ahead this week!

A strong area high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast through much of this week. This means a continuation of dry weather and considerable sunshine much of the week ahead.

There is only one fly in the ointment midweek, Tuesday/Wednesday, when a backdoor cold front sneaks in from and may clip the area with some clouds and possibly a shower or two mainly north of Syracuse up across the North Country and Tug Hill.

This front never makes it through Central New York and ultimately moves north back into Canada for the end of the week. That allows our warm-up to continue or resume late this week.

Given the extended period of more direct April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday, and probably 80-degree warmth by Friday and Saturday! Stay tuned for updates!