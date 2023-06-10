SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a pretty nice Saturday, can we keep it going into Sunday? rain chances for the weekend?? The details are below.

Any smoke expected in our sky tonight into Sunday?

The Canadian wildfire smoke that we dealt with much of this past week cleared for the most part Thursday afternoon through Friday, but a limited amount of smoke drifted back in Saturday. Thankfully, there were no air quality issues this time like the middle of last week. Any smoke out there tonight should dissipate with little to no smoke expected to be in the air on Sunday.

Most significant rainfall since early May is on the way

After receiving the first measurable rainfall in over two weeks in Syracuse on Thursday, many saw a bit more rain on Friday, including just about a quarter of an inch in Syracuse. Saturday was dry for most as expected, but what about Sunday?

High pressure nosed its way into CNY Saturday keeping most dry, and it appears it holds on for dear life into Sunday which should keep the area mainly dry to round out the weekend. This is GREAT news for all the festivals like Greek and Polish Festival, and the Chris Stapleton show at the Amp Sunday evening too!

On Sunday, we will be watching a new area of low pressure spinning up with its cold front approaching from the west. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower/storm or two developing later Sunday afternoon and evening, but the more significant/widespread batch of much needed rain (1”+) looks to not arrive in CNY until late Sunday night and especially Monday.

So, if you are heading to any festivals Sunday afternoon, or the Stapleton concert at the Amp, we’d advise you to keep an eye on the sky, Live Doppler 9 and have an umbrella/rain jacket handy just to be safe.

Summery feel to round out the weekend!

Ready for a return of more seasonable air after the autumn feel last week? I’m sure many are, especially those that want to swim! After we felt highs climb above the 60s and well into the 70s for the first time since Monday, we think it is going to feel even more summery Sunday!

The combination of some sun at times and a warmer air mass should push highs into the low to mid 80s Sunday afternoon ahead of the next weather maker which will cool us down to kick off the new week. Enjoy the summery feel Sunday! You deserve it after all the smoke/air quality issues we had this week.