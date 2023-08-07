SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a beautiful weekend weather-wise here in Central New York, we are on guard for severe weather heading through the rest of Monday afternoon. Get the details below…

Strong storms possible into Monday evening

After a mild, muggy, and soggy morning, humidity will continue to be on the rise into Monday with dew point values reaching the 60s and low-70s.

For the rest of Monday afternoon, chances for scattered showers and storms increase once again.

Some of these storms into Monday evening could be on the strong to severe side, especially south of Syracuse. Some damaging wind gusts and hail are possible along with heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. The best chance to see these storms will be between now and 9 pm.

There could even be an isolated tornado to go along with hail and gusty winds.

Click here for more information on the current tornado watch in effect for parts of Central New York southeast of Syracuse.

Any drier toward midweek?

We will still be affected by this storm into Tuesday with another round of showers before it finally pulls out of the northeast Tuesday night. With plenty of clouds around we would expect it tough to get temperatures much about 70 degrees for the day.

We may still see a few leftover showers into Wednesday morning, mainly east of I-81. Then, the rest of the day looks partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the low 80s. A nice summer day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.