Extending your growing season as frosty mornings begin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many woke up to a frosty morning Saturday, but the growing season is not over for everyone just yet. While it is earlier than usual to experience this cold, if you take the proper steps to protect your plants the next couple nights, you can extend their seasonal production.

Jim Sollecito, Owner of Sollecito Landscaping Nursery, says, “This (cold) won’t hurt established landscape plants, but it will shorten their bloom time. Portable plants in pots should be brought into the garage, but that is a small number compared to plants with their roots in the soil.”

Sollecito says if you follow these tips, you will be rewarded with at least an extra month of flowers and vegetable production.

Don’t cover anything with plastic, this makes the potential damage worse. If you are going to cover, use something like a sheet. Water the ground around sensitive plants before sundown, thoroughly saturate the area. The ground that is moist holds heat longer. If you want to protect flowering shrubs and vegetables in the ground, start a sprinkler tonight when you go to bed, and keep it running until 10 a.m. tomorrow. Rinse, literally, and repeat the next evening.

Temperatures are forecast to be near or below freezing for Central New York, Northern New York and the Finger Lakes, again Sunday night and Monday night.



If you didn’t protect your plants Friday night, you potentially saw an end to the growing season across parts of Oneida, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

A widespread killing freeze in Lewis County brought an end to the growing season there as well. No additional frost of freeze alerts will be issued until Spring 2021.

There was patchy frost in Jefferson and Oswego counties, but no widespread killing freeze, so the growing season continues until one does occur.