The St. Patrick’s Parade has been taking place annually in downtown Syracuse since 1983 with a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.

If you are a faithful attendee of the March parade year to year, you know how the weather can and does vary quite a bit usually!

So…what are the weather extremes felt during this parade in Syracuse? The coldest was 17° for a high on parade day just five years ago in 2017. The warmest was 10 years ago back in 2012 when the mercury climbed to 68° as parade goers were basking in the sunshine, light winds and shorts/t-shirts! The snowiest occurred in 2007 when nearly 3″ fell, so yeah not that snowy.

Speaking of extremes, it looks like we could see the snowiest parade day ever recorded in Syracuse with a developing, intense storm likely to be providing us several inches of snow and setting a new snowfall record for the parade.

If you are planning on attending this year’s parade be sure to bundle up and you’ll probably have to wear your boots to. Winds are expected to be quite gusty 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts making it feel more like the teens and low 20!

Maybe with any Irish luck the weather will improve for Saturday, but I wouldn’t hold my breath at this point.