SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a pleasant weekend across Central New York, progressively chillier air is building in through midweek, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below.

TODAY:

Today Central New York is between a cold front (to our east over the Atlantic Ocean) and a pocket of chilly air (to our west over the Great Lakes) so rain chances for us are lower than Monday. Yes, cooler air aloft and a weakening trough pivoting through this afternoon will result in a few pop-up scattered showers during the midday and afternoon hours today.

Also, a pretty stiff and chilly southwesterly flow today adds an extra chill to the air today, but that wind direction keeps the majority of the lake effect showers away from CNY.

It appears temperatures just cross into the low 50s Tuesday so the best chances for any snow/graupel mixing in occurs over higher elevations, but it could happen for anyone at times in any downpours that develop.

TONIGHT:

It’s primarily dry once again tonight with just a rain/snow shower or two possible to start the night followed by a clearing sky. Any lake effect rain and snow stays well west and north of CNY thanks to a southerly flow.

Lows drop into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The combination of the coolest air aloft and a trough moving in during the day Wednesday is likely going to lead to more numerous rain/snow and graupel (snow pellet) showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday.

Temperatures spend most of the day in the 40s so while everyone could see snowflakes/graupel (snow pellets) over the hilltops is where the best chance of experiencing just snow/graupel showers.

THURSDAY:

It stays unseasonably chilly Thursday with more wind and most of the shower activity staying northwest of Syracuse compliments of a southwesterly wind, but a few rain, snow and graupel showers are possible off Lake Erie at times.

Highs Thursday struggle to get out of the 40s, and the 10 to 20+ mph winds accentuate the chill once again.

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick around. We expect the coolest air to pull out by late week and we could very well be flirting with 70+ degrees again this weekend!

Stay tuned for updates!