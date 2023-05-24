SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Clouds depart tonight, and a chillier air mass continues to blow in which sets us up for a fall feel in the short term. Details are below.

A strong cold front zipped through Wednesday and not only ushered in a much cooler air mass, but has gotten rid of the smoke in the sky from the Canadian wildfires too.

A fall feel & sunshine return for the last half of the week

While there was a little bit of rain, a tenth of an inch or less, across CNY thanks to a backdoor cold front, what is much more noticeable is the drop temperatures, and chilly breeze out there now.

Temperatures start the night in the low 50s, but ultimately drop into the 30s to near 40 overnight/early Thursday with a light chilly breeze. This could be cold enough for patchy frost to form for our typical colder outlying areas south and east of Syracuse.

A Canadian area of high pressure continues to build in to round out the week and keeps us dry and sunny, but still cool.

Highs Thursday struggle to make the upper 50s to low 60s with a cool breeze, despite a good deal of sun.

After another chilly start, possibly frosty for a few, Friday remains a touch cool, but warmer than Thursday with more sun and highs in the upper 60s to maybe 70.

Can we keep the nice weather rolling into the Memorial Day weekend? It’s still looking good right now but stay tuned for updates.