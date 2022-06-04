SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer, but we’re feeling a little more like September instead.

TONIGHT:

High pressure overhead tonight provides CNY with lots of star and moon shine with a chilly low in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder and highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine and less wind. There is a warm front approaching from the west and that leads to increasing clouds in the afternoon, but it looks to stay dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It’s a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday night thanks to warmer air trying to push in from the south. There’s a slight risk of a passing shower, but most should stay dry.

Lows won’t be as cool as Saturday night. We are expecting readings to dip into the mid-50s for most of CNY.

MONDAY:

The start of the new week looks not too shabby with warmer air, intervals of sun and just a small chance of a spotty shower/storm or two popping up towards evening.

Highs should make the upper 70s and low 80s with humidity levels staying in check too.

The chances of some rain go up Tuesday thanks to an approaching cold front.