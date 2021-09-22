Fall Foliage Report #3: Fall colors approach peak in highest elevations of New York

The third Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move through the first week of fall September 22nd – 28th, and colors are starting to take hold a bit more so primarily over the higher terrain.

If you’re looking for a road trip to see the best color, Lake Placid is the place to go. Colors will be between midpoint and near peak this weekend. Bright reds, orange and yellow will be present.

Copper, tangerine, canary and scarlet leaves will be around 50-55% in transition around Tupper Lake this week.

Adirondacks

  • Lake Placid, 75 percent
  • Wilmington, 40 percent
  • Schroon Lake, 20 percent
  • Whiteface Mountain, 40 percent
  • Saranac Lake, 40 percent
  • Tupper Lake, 50-55 percent
  • Malone, 30 percent
  • Old Forge, 35 percent
  • Lake Pleasant, 35 percent
  • Crown Point, 10 percent
  • Newcomb, 20 percent
  • Ticonderoga, 15 percent
  • Lake George, 20 percent
  • Cranberry Lake, 10 percent

Catskills

  • Delhi, 40 percent
  • Roxbury, 40 percent
  • Belleayre Mountain, 10-15 percent
  • Swan Lake, 30 percent
  • Highland, 15 percent
  • Forestburgh, 15 percent
  • Greene County, 30 percent

Central New York

  • Cazenovia, 20 percent
  • Norwich, 15 percent
  • Utica, 10 percent
  • Binghamton, 10 percent

Finger Lakes

  • Greece, 15 percent
  • Owego, 15 percent
  • Watkins Glen, 10 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

  • Jefferson County, 45 percent
  • Watertown, less than 10 percent
  • Oswego County, 30 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.

