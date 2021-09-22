Fall Foliage Report #3: Fall colors approach peak in highest elevations of New York

The third Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move through the first week of fall September 22nd – 28th, and colors are starting to take hold a bit more so primarily over the higher terrain.

If you’re looking for a road trip to see the best color, Lake Placid is the place to go. Colors will be between midpoint and near peak this weekend. Bright reds, orange and yellow will be present.

Copper, tangerine, canary and scarlet leaves will be around 50-55% in transition around Tupper Lake this week.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid, 75 percent

Wilmington, 40 percent

Schroon Lake, 20 percent

Whiteface Mountain, 40 percent

Saranac Lake, 40 percent

Tupper Lake, 50-55 percent

Malone, 30 percent

Old Forge, 35 percent

Lake Pleasant, 35 percent

Crown Point, 10 percent

Newcomb, 20 percent

Ticonderoga, 15 percent

Lake George, 20 percent

Cranberry Lake, 10 percent

Catskills

Delhi, 40 percent

Roxbury, 40 percent

Belleayre Mountain, 10-15 percent

Swan Lake, 30 percent

Highland, 15 percent

Forestburgh, 15 percent

Greene County, 30 percent

Central New York

Cazenovia, 20 percent

Norwich, 15 percent

Utica, 10 percent

Binghamton, 10 percent

Finger Lakes

Greece, 15 percent

Owego, 15 percent

Watkins Glen, 10 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, 45 percent

Watertown, less than 10 percent

Oswego County, 30 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.