Fall colors beginning to fade as CNY now just past peak

This is the eight and final 2020 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend

Most of Upstate New York is past or just past peak colors heading into the end of October and he start of November.

FINGER LAKES:

Reports from Elmira note some remaining bright shades of maroon and gold. In Livingston County, foliage observers in Geneseo anticipate 80% color change with past-peak, muted fall colors. Monroe County foliage in and around Rochester will be past-peak this weekend, with some remaining brilliant clusters of green, yellow, orange, red, and dark red leaves. Look for a nice glow against the sky from yellow-orange and orange leaves, and some beautiful mixes of red and russet leaves. Yates County spotters reporting from Penn Yan predict past-peak foliage this weekend, with muted shades of yellow, green, and browns.

GREATER NIAGARA:

In the Greater Niagara region, peak foliage has arrived in Albion in Orleans County. Seasonal colors persist despite considerable leaf droppage. Foliage will be past-peak In Niagara County, according to reports from Niagara Falls where 95% color change is anticipated. Lewiston spotters are calling for past-peak foliage this weekend, with some bright yellow and orange leaves

