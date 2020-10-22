Fall colors remain near peak in Central New York heading into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

This is the seventh 2020 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Onondaga County, spotters reporting from Green Lakes State Park predict 90% color change and peak color with very brilliant orange, red, purple, and gold leaves. Spotters reporting from Syracuse University in Syracuse predict up to 80% change.

Oneida County spotters from Utica expect peak foliage this weekend with shades of yellow-green, orange, and red leaves along with some leaf droppage. Color change will be nearly complete in Otsego County and foliage will be nearing the end of peak stage, according to reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta.

Madison County spotters from the Fenner Renewable Energy Education Center predict nearly complete leaf change, with conditions across the county ranging from peak to just-past-peak

FINGER LAKES:

In the Finger Lakes, reports from Auburn in Cayuga County predict 90% color change by the weekend with brilliant peak leaves expected.

Schuyler County foliage spotters reporting in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls predict peak leaves this weekend, with 90% change and rich and varied golds, oranges, purples, and reds, plus hints of green and chartreuse. Spotters from Rushville in Ontario County predict peak foliage with 85% color change and brilliant yellow, red and burgundy leaves. In Seneca County, spotters reporting from Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Seneca Lake predict peak foliage remaining through the weekend with 85% change and bright red and orange leaves.

Peak foliage will arrive in Wayne County, according to spotters in Lyons, with a mix of average-to-bright red, green, and orange leaves.

THOUSAND ISLAND-SEAWAY:

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, foliage will be past-peak in Oswego County, according to spotters in the City of Oswego. Leaves are falling following recent rain and wind, but many trees still boast vivid seasonal colors including bright gold and pumpkin, and subtle pink and plum hues.

ADIRONDACKS:

In the Adirondacks, Warren County will be past-peak this weekend, according to spotters in Lake George and Queensbury. Beautiful, vibrant shades of orange and yellow remain. Foliage is now past-peak in the Crown Point area around Lake Champlain. There are some lingering patches of color on the eastern facing slopes of the nearby Adirondack Mountains. Ticonderoga will be past-peak with some remaining splashes of red, yellow, and purple mixed in with the evergreens

