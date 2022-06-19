SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s another chilly night, but a warming trend starts to kick off the new week.

TONIGHT:

It’s mainly clear tonight and cool/chilly again with winds finally settling down after sunset. Lows drop into the 40s to near 50 again for most.

MONDAY:

Lots of sunshine greets us heading out Monday morning, but clouds should be on the increase to finish out the day with even a very slight chance of a shower towards sunset, mainly west of I-81 and Syracuse. Temperatures continue to moderate back closer to normal readings for late June, as highs warm into the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a few showers and storms developing near and after midnight as a warm front nears the area. It’s a milder night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY (WELCOME SUMMER):

Summer officially starts at 5:14 Tuesday morning, and summer-like temperatures are expected to return as highs warm to near 80, and it turns a bit more humid too.

Unfortunately, the chances of a few showers and storms will go up heading into late Monday night and Tuesday thanks to a warm front slowly moving in and through. Tuesday should feature a decent amount of dry time too the way it looks right now.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers and storms look to be even more like Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving in from the west. It likely is even muggier and possibly warmer too with highs well into the 80s.