Fall Foliage Report #2: Fall colors beginning to spread, mainly across the higher terrain

The second Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move through the last week of summer September 15th – 21st, and colors are starting to take hold a bit more so primarily over the higher terrain.

Franklin County spotters in Tupper Lake say to look for leaves transitioning to goldenrod, maize, saffron, ginger, scarlet, cranberry and raspberry. This is the area predicted to see the most seasonal colors with up to a 40 percent change this week.

In areas just beginning to change hues, pops of yellow have been seen dotting the summer green landscapes.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid, 20-25 percent

Wilmington, 15 percent

Jay, 15 percent

Au Sable Forks, 15 percent

Whiteface Mountain, 10 percent

Saranac Lake, 25 percent

Tupper Lake, 40 percent

Mountain View, 10 percent

Old Forge, 25 percent

Lake Pleasant, 15 percent

Piercefield, 15 percent

Newcomb, 15 percent

Schroon Lake, 15 percent

Catskills

Delhi, 10-20 percent

Walton, 10 percent

Belleayre Mountain, 15 percent

Kingston, 10 percent

Liberty, 15 percent

Forestburgh, less than 10 percent

Greene County, 10 percent

Central New York

Madison County, 15 percent

Oswego County, 15 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, 10 percent

St. Lawrence County, 15 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.