Fall Foliage Report #2: Fall colors beginning to spread, mainly across the higher terrain

The second Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move through the last week of summer September 15th – 21st, and colors are starting to take hold a bit more so primarily over the higher terrain.
Franklin County spotters in Tupper Lake say to look for leaves transitioning to goldenrod, maize, saffron, ginger, scarlet, cranberry and raspberry. This is the area predicted to see the most seasonal colors with up to a 40 percent change this week.
In areas just beginning to change hues, pops of yellow have been seen dotting the summer green landscapes.
Adirondacks
- Lake Placid, 20-25 percent
- Wilmington, 15 percent
- Jay, 15 percent
- Au Sable Forks, 15 percent
- Whiteface Mountain, 10 percent
- Saranac Lake, 25 percent
- Tupper Lake, 40 percent
- Mountain View, 10 percent
- Old Forge, 25 percent
- Lake Pleasant, 15 percent
- Piercefield, 15 percent
- Newcomb, 15 percent
- Schroon Lake, 15 percent
Catskills
- Delhi, 10-20 percent
- Walton, 10 percent
- Belleayre Mountain, 15 percent
- Kingston, 10 percent
- Liberty, 15 percent
- Forestburgh, less than 10 percent
- Greene County, 10 percent
Central New York
- Madison County, 15 percent
- Oswego County, 15 percent
Thousand Islands-Seaway region
- Jefferson County, 10 percent
- St. Lawrence County, 15 percent
With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.
These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.