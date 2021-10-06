Fall foliage report #5: Widespread peak colors showing up across the higher terrain!

The fifth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move towards the middle of October! October 6th – 12th and colors peaking across much of the Adirondacks where reds and oranges are the most prolific, especially in and around Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

Some nice colors are also shining through now across parts of the Catskills, Northern Oswego County, much of Jefferson County and the Southwestern Finger Lakes too. The rest of CNY is starting to see more and more splashes of color begin to pop, but still more muted green and brown leaves due to fungi impacting the Norway Maple trees.

Portions of the Thousand Islands and the Catskills will be approaching or are at peak this weekend.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid, 95 percent

Wilmington, 80 to 90 percent

Whiteface Mountain, 70 percent

Saranac Lake, 95 percent

Tupper Lake, 85 percent

Long Lake, 95 percent

Old Forge, 80 percent

Lake Pleasant, 80 percent

Crown Point, 25 percent

Newcomb, 75 percent

Ticonderoga, 40 percent

Plattsburgh, 40 percent

Cranberry Lake, 95 percent

Lake George, 25 percent

Catskills

Delhi, 80 percent

Swan Lake, 50 percent

West Shokan, 70 percent

Forestburgh, 50 percent

Catskill, 50 percent

Greene County, 85 percent

Central New York

Herkimer, 40 percent

Norwich, 45 percent

Utica, 30 percent

Binghamton, 45 percent

Finger Lakes

Rochester, 30 to 40 percent (more colorful away from Lake Ontario and less near the lake)

Canandaigua, 15 percent

Corning, 40 percent

Watkins Glen, 45 percent

Elmira, 20 percent

Auburn, about 10 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, 80 percent

Watertown, about 35 percent

Oswego County, 55 percent

Louisville, 50 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.