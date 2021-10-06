Fall foliage report #5: Widespread peak colors showing up across the higher terrain!

The fifth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move towards the middle of October! October 6th – 12th and colors peaking across much of the Adirondacks where reds and oranges are the most prolific, especially in and around Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

Some nice colors are also shining through now across parts of the Catskills, Northern Oswego County, much of Jefferson County and the Southwestern Finger Lakes too. The rest of CNY is starting to see more and more splashes of color begin to pop, but still more muted green and brown leaves due to fungi impacting the Norway Maple trees.

Portions of the Thousand Islands and the Catskills will be approaching or are at peak this weekend.

Adirondacks

  • Lake Placid, 95 percent
  • Wilmington, 80 to 90 percent
  • Whiteface Mountain, 70 percent
  • Saranac Lake, 95 percent
  • Tupper Lake, 85 percent
  • Long Lake, 95 percent
  • Old Forge, 80 percent
  • Lake Pleasant, 80 percent
  • Crown Point, 25 percent
  • Newcomb, 75 percent
  • Ticonderoga, 40 percent
  • Plattsburgh, 40 percent
  • Cranberry Lake, 95 percent
  • Lake George, 25 percent

Catskills

  • Delhi, 80 percent
  • Swan Lake, 50 percent
  • West Shokan, 70 percent
  • Forestburgh, 50 percent
  • Catskill, 50 percent
  • Greene County, 85 percent

Central New York

  • Herkimer, 40 percent
  • Norwich, 45 percent
  • Utica, 30 percent
  • Binghamton, 45 percent

Finger Lakes

  • Rochester, 30 to 40 percent (more colorful away from Lake Ontario and less near the lake)
  • Canandaigua, 15 percent
  • Corning, 40 percent
  • Watkins Glen, 45 percent
  • Elmira, 20 percent
  • Auburn, about 10 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

  • Jefferson County, 80 percent
  • Watertown, about 35 percent
  • Oswego County, 55 percent
  • Louisville, 50 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.

