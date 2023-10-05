SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — While there are parts of the state that are going to experience near peak conditions this weekend, we have to caution that the combination of rain and gusty winds this holiday weekend are likely to cause a good deal of leaf droppage.

Here are some more specific reports provided by the New York State Department of Economic Development:

In the Adirondacks, Essex County foliage spotters reporting from Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks predict peak leaves this weekend with nearly complete transition and a mix of average and bright shades of red, yellow and orange augmented by deep oranges and golds. Peak foliage is expected at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington with 75% color change and vibrant red, yellow, orange, purple and green leaves creating a spectacular display. Lake Placid spotters predict peak leaves with up to 90% change and brilliant golden hues and fiery reds ranging from deep to bright, along with rich, brilliant yellows. The warm weather and sunshine appear to be making this year one of the most brilliant for foliage viewing in the village.

Foliage in and around Newcomb should be at peak with 90% change and bright shades of red and yellow everywhere, including across the mountains and ridges. Crown Point spotters at the Lake Champlain Visitors Center predict 25-30% change with patches of russets, yellow-golds, and occasional oranges and reds continuing to emerge from the green. Foliage change is picking up in the Ticonderoga area with 20% or more leaf transition expected, and muted shades of orange and brown emerging from the mostly green backdrop.

In Franklin County, spotters in Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab are predicting peak to just-past-peak foliage with more than 90% change and cinnamon, copper, honey, dandelion, pumpkin, saffron, magenta, cranberry, and vermillion-colored leaves of above average brilliance. Moderate temperatures, plentiful sunshine and lack of frosty nights should add up to a picture-perfect foliage viewing adventure in the area this weekend. Foliage in and around Saranac Lake will be peak with 75% or more leaf change with a bright mix of yellow, orange, red, green and even some purple leaves. The fall colors are now considerably more vivid compared to last week. In the northern portion of the county, spotters in Malone predict near-peak conditions with 55% or more color change and bright red leaves dominating along with plenty of orange and yellow leaves.

In the Hamilton County hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake, reports predict peak conditions with more than 90% change and muted burnt orange leaves, along with some subdued shades of orange, soft red and mustard yellow. Spotters note that Route 28N from Minerva to Blue Mountain Lake is an especially colorful drive. Observers in Lake Pleasant are calling for peak foliage with 75-100% leaf change and bright shades of orange and red, while Long Lake should be at peak with 85% leaf transition and bright to brilliant shades of mustard, red and orange, with small pockets of green interspersed.

In Herkimer County, Old Forge volunteers expect peak foliage with 85% change with bright shades of red and orange exploding, especially along lakes and waterways, and brilliant shades of gold and yellow illuminating the mountainsides. Lewis County observers in Lowville note that leaf change has accelerated over the past week and now expect 80% transition and near-peak to peak conditions, featuring brilliant and vivid red, orange and yellow leaves.

In Central New York, Chenango County reports from Norwich predict 55% change with mostly yellow leaves augmented by touches of red and orange. Binghamton area spotters in Broome County are predicting at least 50% change and near-peak foliage with pops of red, orange and yellow. Herkimer County spotters in Herkimer expect 30% change, as do Montgomery County volunteers in Fonda, with emerging bright reds.

Madison County reports from Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia expect 25% change with average to bright green, orange, brown, gold and red leaves. In Oneida County, volunteers at Pixley Falls State Park in Boonville predict foliage will be at midpoint of change, with as much as 65% transition and some shades of yellow, plus some reds and oranges where maples are prominent. There are also some bare trees throughout the park. Spotters in Utica anticipate up to 25% change with a mix of yellow, orange and some red leaves of average brilliance.

Otsego County spotters reporting from Cooperstown expect 25% change with yellow and orange leaves coming to the fore. In Schoharie County, Cobleskill observers expect foliage will near midpoint of change with an increasing amount of yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance.

In the Finger Lakes, Cortland County spotters in the City of Cortland predict foliage will be at midpoint of change with 45% transition and average to bright shades of red and yellow. Chemung County volunteers in Elmira predict up to 40% change as average shades of gold, red and orange continue to emerge. In Livingston County, Geneseo reports predict foliage will be approaching midpoint of change with 40% transition and bright yellow and red leaves along with some orange.

In Onondaga County, spotters at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville expect near-peak foliage with up to 70% change and shades of red and yellow, while volunteers reporting from Upper Onondaga Park in Syracuse expect about 15% transition and yellow, dark red and orange leaves of average brilliance. Ontario County observers in Victor and Canandaigua predict that foliage will be nearing midpoint of change with more than 40% transition. Spotters in Rushville expect foliage change will still be minimal by the weekend – around 5% and mostly green leaves.

Observers in Monroe County reporting from Rochester expect 25-30% change as the pace of foliage transition quickens. Much more yellow is now observed in most areas in and around Rochester, and more trees are beginning to show minimal tints of red and orange, though they are still in the minority. A few trees are displaying a beautiful blend of red-orange and green. Spotters in the Brighton area of the city expect a little less than 40% transition with an increasing number of yellow leaves and red leaves emerging on the tips of mostly green trees. Some areas still have large tree stands that are completely green while trees a few miles away miles away show lots of yellow and some red leaves. On the ground, the shrubby foliage like sumac, dogwood, and grape ivy are turning dark red, enhancing the overall color display.

In Steuben County, spotters in Corning, Hornell, Hammondsport and Bath expect 55% change with yellow, red and orange leaves of average brilliance beginning to dominate the landscape. In Tompkins County, spotters in Ithaca and Trumansburg anticipate foliage heading toward midpoint of change with 30% transition and bright orange leaves and pops of red. The volunteers also note that Lansing, on the east side of Cayuga Lake, is still mostly green. Tioga County spotters in Owego predict 25% change with the amount of red, yellow and orange leaves multiplying.

In Wayne County, spotters in Lyons predict 35% change with yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance, and pockets of deep red. Volunteers note that less change is occurring closer to Lake Ontario. In Cayuga County, reports from Auburn predict 30% change with orange and yellow leaves, plus a small number of red leaves.

In Schuyler County, volunteers in Watkins Glen note that leaves are now changing rapidly and anticipate 30% transition highlighted by shades of yellow and orange. In Yates County, Penn Yan spotters expect 20% change, while Seneca County spotters stationed in Waterloo predict 15% change with muted to average leaves of green, gold and yellow.

In the Thousand Island-Seaway region, leaves will be near-peak in Jefferson County, according to volunteers in Alexandria Bay. Reports from the village expect 85% change with a bright range of fall colors, including gold with patches of brilliant burgundy. Expected rain over the next week increases the likelihood the leaves will be peak this weekend. In St. Lawrence County, Madrid spotters are predicting 70-75% change with bright orange and red leaves, along with shades of yellow. Oswego County observers anticipate foliage around midpoint of change with 40% leaf transition as warm oranges, reds and yellows dominate the county’s eastern corridor, and muted bronze and rust shades start to color the tree line in the southwest part of the county.