SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Beautiful fall color continues to emerge across New York State as parts of the Adirondacks are closer to peak color!

Heading through the next several days, the expansion of fall foliage will be aided by continued cool nights across our region. Fall colors should become more widespread just about all of Central New York through the middle of next week.

Here are some more specific reports provided by the New York Department of Economic Development:

Beautiful fall colors continue to arrive across New York State, with near-peak leaves expected to make their first appearances this weekend in parts of the Adirondacks. This is according to the field reports from volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Adirondacks, foliage is expected to be near-peak this weekend in parts of Franklin County, with spotters predicting 75-80% color change around Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab. Look for a bright display of maize, banana, daffodil, clementine, mustard, yam, burnt sienna, ginger, beet, rhubarb, raspberry, paprika and pimento-colored leaves of above average brilliance. Spotters in Saranac Lake anticipate midpoint to near-peak foliage with at least 50% color change and plenty of yellow, orange, red, green, and even some purple leaves. Foliage will be approaching midpoint of change in the Malone area, where spotters anticipate 40% transition and green, yellow, orange and red leaves.

In Essex County, spotters reporting from Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks predict near-peak leaves with up to 85% color change and a mix of average and bright deep purples, reds, and golds providing the foliage base, along with splashes of bright reds, yellows, and oranges. Foliage spotters at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area in Wilmington predict midpoint to near-peak leaves with more than 50% color change and very bright shades of red, green, yellow, orange and purple. Lake Placid spotters are predicting that the leaves will be at midpoint of change with 45% change. In the Cascades, brilliant yellows are dominant, and in the village average to bright shades of red are showing more each day. Look for foliage approaching midpoint of change in Newcomb, with 35% transition and bright reds and oranges, along with some golden and yellow leaves. Crown Point spotters at the Lake Champlain Visitors Center predict up to 15% change with a few small, sparse areas of russet, yellows and golds, and some oranges and reds. Ticonderoga area leaf spotters expect a little more than 5% foliage change with mostly green leaves and some muted orange and brown hues.

In Herkimer County, spotters in Old Forge expect near-peak foliage with 60% change. Red and orange leaves of above average brilliance are starting to pop, along with plenty of bright shades of yellow and gold coming in over the remaining green. In Clinton County, Plattsburgh observers anticipate up to 40% change with red leaves of average brilliance. In Hamilton County, spotters in Lake Pleasant predict foliage at midpoint of change with 50% transition highlighted by quickly emerging average to bright red and orange leaves. Spotters checking in from Long Lake predict 50% change with primarily green and yellow shades, along with pockets of bright red.

In Lewis County, spotters in Lowville expect a little more than 15% change with touches of yellow and orange leaves appearing over the mostly green backdrop. In Warren County, reports from Queensbury predict more than 25% foliage change with a mix of muted fall colors, while Lake George spotters anticipate 20% change and small groupings of trees tinged with orange and yellow leaves, plus occasional pops of red.

In Central New York, Chenango County foliage reporters in Norwich are predicting up to 40% change this weekend with red, orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Herkimer County spotters in Herkimer are anticipating 30% change with an assortment of muted fall colors emerging. Broome County spotters in Binghamton are predicting 25% leaf change with bright green leaves accented by pops of red, orange and yellow. In Schoharie County, spotters in Cobleskill predict 15% change with muted yellows and oranges.

In Onondaga County, spotters reporting from Burnet Park in Syracuse predict more than 30% color change with some average to bright red leaves appearing over various shades of green. Spotters from elsewhere in the city, including Upper Onondaga Park, predict 15% foliage change with some emerging yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance. In Ontario County, spotters in Canandaigua predict about 15% change with mostly yellow leaves, while reports from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville expect less than 5% change. In Cortland County, spotters in Cortland predict 10% transition with mostly muted yellow leaves.

In Oneida County, leaf spotters in Utica predict more than 10% change with a few pops of yellow leaves appearing over the mostly green landscape. Otsego County observers in Cooperstown anticipate a little more than 10% change with muted yellow and orange appearing through the primarily green landscape. In Madison County, spotters reporting from Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia expect a little more than 5% foliage change with yellow, brown and red leaves of average brilliance. In Montgomery County, spotters in Fonda predict around 5% change this weekend and still mostly green leaves.

In the Finger Lakes, Steuben County spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, Hornell and Bath predict up to 40% change this weekend with yellow, red and orange leaves continuing to emerge through the green landscape. Chemung County spotters in Elmira expect 35% leaf change with bright shades of red, orange and yellow becoming more prominent. In Cayuga County, spotters in Auburn predict up to 25% change with mostly yellow and brown leaves. In Ontario County, spotters in the Honeoye and Canadice areas anticipate nearly 25% leaf change with some yellow and orange leaves.

In Tompkins County, Ithaca foliage reports predict 20% change with orange leaves of average brilliance, along with some dark red and yellow leaves popping out from the green treetops. Spotters note that more color change is taking place on Rt. 89 along the west side of Cayuga Lake than is on area hillsides. In Livingston County, observers in Geneseo predict 20% change with bright yellow leaves and some pops of red. Spotters in Monroe County reporting from Rochester expect between 10-20% change with an increasing amount of yellow and tufts red and orange leaves on a few trees. Greater changes can be seen on the eastern and western side of the county, with less change in the city and north to Lake Ontario.

In Tioga County, spotters in Owego anticipate 15% leaf change with green, yellow and some orange leaves of average brilliance. Wayne County observers in Lyons are predicting a little less than 10% change with areas of emerging yellow, orange and red leaves of varying brilliance. In Yates County, reports from Penn Yan predict 10% foliage change and still mostly green leaves. In Cayuga County, foliage spotters in Fair Haven and Cato predict about 5% change with muted shades of yellow and gold. Schuyler County spotters reporting from Watkins Glen and Hector expect more than 5% change with some tinges of muted yellow and orange emerging on the tops of maple trees.

You can go to the I Love NY website for additional spotter reports