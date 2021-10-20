Fall Leaves: It’s pretty much as good as it’s going to get color-wise across CNY

The seventh Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move towards the end of October! October 20th – 30th colors are peaking across much of Central New York. Peak is defined as the best overall appearance the foliage will have during the season.

According to the I LOVE NY program, foliage change has been uneven this season and travelers may find that some areas classified as peak and near-peak will have a lot of green leaves.

Adirondacks

The majority of the Adirondacks are past peak. The locations below still have some color.

Crown Point, 60 to 75 percent

Ticonderoga, 75 percent

Queensbury, 95 percent

Lake George, just past peak

Catskills

Wind and rain have taken a toll on the leaves at Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in Highmount.

Sullivan County, peak

Kingston, 60 percent

West Shokan, nearly complete leaf change

Forestburgh, 90 percent

Central New York

Cooperstown, just past peak

Norwich, peak

Cobleskill, 60 percent

Utica, 60 percent

Binghamton, 70 percent

Madison County, 70 percent

Finger Lakes

Ithaca, 65 percent

Owego, 60 percent

Corning, 90 percent

Watkins Glen, 55 percent

Elmira, 55 percent

Auburn, 60 percent

Greece, 70 percent

Canandaigua, near peak

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, peak

Oswego County, 90 percent

Madrid, 90 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to the Empire State Development Division of Tourism.