Fall Leaves: Many areas past peak, but some nice colors across the Finger Lakes

The eighth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we end October and start November!

October 27th – November 2nd and many areas are past peak for much of the state, except midpoint to peak colors are expected across the Finger Lakes region and over the Lower Hudson Valley.

Adirondacks (Past Peak)

Catskills (Most areas past peak)

Kingston, 65 percent

Swan Lake, 80 percent

West Shokan, Past Peak

Forestburgh, 90 percent

Central New York (Peak for Some)

Herkimer, 75 percent

Binghamton, 70 percent

Utica, 70 percent

Cobleskill, 75 percent

Cooperstown, 95 percent (Past Peak)

Finger Lakes (Near Peak here)

Auburn, 75 percent

Rushville, 55 percent

Montour Falls, 70 to 75 percent

Watkins Glen, 70 to 75 percent

Elmira, 50 percent

Canandaigua, 75 percent

Burnet Park, 50 percent

Syracuse University, 50 percent

Lyons, 70 percent

Geneseo, 40 percent (Midpoint)

Thousand Islands-Seaway region (Mostly Past Peak)

Massena, 75 percent

Oswego County, just past peak, but still some nice colors

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.