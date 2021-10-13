Fall Leaves: Nearing peak colors in many areas outside the Finger Lakes

The sixth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move towards the middle of October! October 13th – 19th and colors peaking across much of the state with the exception of the Finger Lakes.

The majority of the Adirondacks are at or just past peak. Peak conditions will arrive in St. Lawrence County and the Catskills this weekend.

The rest of CNY is starting to see more and more splashes of color begin to pop, but still more muted green and brown leaves due to fungi impacting the Norway Maple trees.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid, past peak

Wilmington, 80 to 90 percent

Whiteface Mountain, 80 percent

Saranac Lake, past peak

Tupper Lake, 95 percent

Long Lake, 95 percent

Old Forge, past peak

Lake Pleasant, 80 percent

Crown Point, 50-60 percent

Newcomb, 80 percent

Cranberry Lake, 95 percent

Lake George, 65 percent

Malone, 95 percent

Catskills

Delhi, 90 percent

Swan Lake, 60 percent

West Shokan, 90 percent

Forestburgh, 75 percent

Central New York

Herkimer, 60 percent

Norwich, 60 percent

Utica, 55 percent

Binghamton, 65 percent

Finger Lakes

Auburn, 30 percent

Owego, 60 percent

Corning, 80 percent

Watkins Glen, 50 percent

Elmira, 50 percent

Canandaigua, 25 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, 90 percent

Oswego County, 70 percent

Canton, 70 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.