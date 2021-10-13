Fall Leaves: Nearing peak colors in many areas outside the Finger Lakes

The sixth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move towards the middle of October! October 13th – 19th and colors peaking across much of the state with the exception of the Finger Lakes.
The majority of the Adirondacks are at or just past peak. Peak conditions will arrive in St. Lawrence County and the Catskills this weekend.
The rest of CNY is starting to see more and more splashes of color begin to pop, but still more muted green and brown leaves due to fungi impacting the Norway Maple trees.
Adirondacks
- Lake Placid, past peak
- Wilmington, 80 to 90 percent
- Whiteface Mountain, 80 percent
- Saranac Lake, past peak
- Tupper Lake, 95 percent
- Long Lake, 95 percent
- Old Forge, past peak
- Lake Pleasant, 80 percent
- Crown Point, 50-60 percent
- Newcomb, 80 percent
- Cranberry Lake, 95 percent
- Lake George, 65 percent
- Malone, 95 percent
Catskills
- Delhi, 90 percent
- Swan Lake, 60 percent
- West Shokan, 90 percent
- Forestburgh, 75 percent
Central New York
- Herkimer, 60 percent
- Norwich, 60 percent
- Utica, 55 percent
- Binghamton, 65 percent
Finger Lakes
- Auburn, 30 percent
- Owego, 60 percent
- Corning, 80 percent
- Watkins Glen, 50 percent
- Elmira, 50 percent
- Canandaigua, 25 percent
Thousand Islands-Seaway region
- Jefferson County, 90 percent
- Oswego County, 70 percent
- Canton, 70 percent
With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.
These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.