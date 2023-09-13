SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Morning showers that rolled through CNY this morning is bringing about a cooler, fall feel the rest of the week. Find out how cool it gets below…

Turns more fall-like mid to late week

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and almost achieving our first heat wave of 2023 last week, the feel of fall builds in for the rest of the week.

We expect clouds and a few showers to linger Wednesday morning, before some sunshine develops Wednesday afternoon behind aforementioned cold front.

It’s breezy and much cooler Wednesday with highs near 70.

Expect highs to drop into the 60s Thursday despite some sun, and abundant sunshine with readings climbing into the low 70s come Friday.

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with some more sunshine, while our friends to the east in New England may very well have to deal with Hurricane ‘Lee’.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.