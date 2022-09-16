SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a taste of fall the last couple days, find out below how warm this weekend gets as we wrap up our last official week of summer.

TONIGHT:

More clouds than not hang on much of tonight across Central New York preventing temperatures from falling as much as Wednesday and Thursday nights. Lows should not drop below the upper 40s to mid-50s.

WEEKEND:

The cool air we had around for the end of the week will not be a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We warm well into the 70s to possibly low 80s if we see enough sun both Saturday and Sunday! The warm-up is not too surprising since it is still summer technically until next Thursday night, September 22nd at 9:04.

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend right now with more sun developing for all during the morning, and warmer air along with a bit of a southerly breeze too. Sunday doesn’t look as good, but it probably won’t be too bad either.

It appears we will have to deal with a backdoor front on Sunday dropping south from Canada which should provide more clouds and a chance of at least a few showers and possibly a storm or two to end the weekend. The best chance for the most numerous showers and storms looks to be north of Syracuse up across Northern NY Sunday afternoon, and across the Southern Finger Lakes most, if not all of Sunday could be dry. Highs to end the weekend should warm into the upper 70s to low 80s, if not a bit higher if more sun shines than expected, especially south of Syracuse. It also turns muggier Sunday too.

MONDAY:

The same front delivering more clouds and at least a few showers Sunday to the region, especially near and north of Syracuse is expected to move in and through Monday afternoon/evening. The result will be a muggy, cooler and damper start to the week. Stay tuned for updates.