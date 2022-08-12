SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…

FRIDAY:

Dare we say it’ll feel a touch like fall?

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front another area of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. This is the center of a reinforcing dry air mass that settles in for the end of the week and the weekend.

To think a week ago we were baking in the high heat and humidity. We are far from that this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures stay quite comfortable in the mid 70s Friday with very low humidity. Pair that with a mostly sunny sky and you have a fantastic Friday!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

For the first night in a while, you may need the sweatshirts and pants if you’re going to be outside or maybe camping Friday night! With high pressure overhead, the sky and wind conditions are prime for radiational cooling to occur. This happens when the heat of the day is easily released back into the atmosphere and temperatures cool off. Our lows will likely range from the upper 40s to low 50s!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

The comfortably, but also slightly below average temperatures, continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Both days high temperatures should top off in the upper 70s to close to 80.

With all the sun and low humidity, though, it is a nice stretch of summer weather.

It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well. There may be some extra clouds around compared to the next few days, but other than that it’s really nice again.

Starting Monday our weather looks like it may start to turn a bit on the unsettled side with more chances of rain coming down the pipeline. Stay tuned for further updates….