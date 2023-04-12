SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)it is already a taste of summer in Syracuse and it looks like even warmer weather is in our future!

Feeling summery rest of the week

After hitting 80 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday, Syracuse is looking for more 80s the rest of the week.

Low to mid 80s are a good possibility Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Record warmth is a distinct possibility on Friday as we are forecasting a record tying high of 83°. The record was set back in 1968.

When do showers return?

Any changes to the summery weather over the weekend? At this point it appears we stay summery feeling and most of the weekend!

We are, however, watching two things that could brings us some showers by that point.

First, there is moisture associated with an area of low pressure sneaking up the East Coast Friday night into Saturday. With some of that moisture moving over us Saturday and temperatures rising into the 80s we think a few isolated showers try to form in the afternoon. The chances increase the farther south from Syracuse you go.

That moisture moves off to our east Saturday night but on Sunday a cold front is approaching from the west. Our computer models have trended slower with this front, so it now appears that it won’t be until late in the afternoon that a few showers or even a thunderstorm forms. There is a better chance of us getting wet overnight as the front swings through Central New York

A cool change to return

In the wake of Sunday night’s cold front, cooler weather is slated to return for early next week.

Temperatures are back in the 50s with some lingering showers. In fact, over higher elevations Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of snow mixed in with the rain showers.

Stay tuned for updates.