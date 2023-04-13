SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After hitting 80 for the first time this year we have record warmth in our sight the next couple of days!

Feeling summery through weeks end!

After reaching into the 80s on Wednesday and now Thursday, Syracuse is looking for more 80s the rest of the week.

Low to mid 80s are a good possibility Friday and Saturday.

Record warmth is a distinct possibility Friday. Friday’s record is 83° set back in 1968 is in jeopardy too with our forecast of 84° again.

There is a good deal of sunshine Friday as high pressure dominates our weather but more of a mix of sun and clouds Saturday.

When do showers return?

There’s a slight of showers over the weekend, but don’t go cancelling any plans.

We are watching two things that could bring us some showers.

First, there is moisture associated with an area of low pressure sneaking up the East Coast Friday night into Saturday. With some of that moisture moving over us Saturday and temperatures rising into the 80s we think a few isolated showers try to form in the afternoon. The chances increase the farther south from Syracuse you go.

That moisture moves off to our east Saturday night and on Sunday a cold front is approaching from the west. The trend as of Friday is to slow the movement east of this frontal system further so it is looking more and more like Sunday is dry for most of Central New York.

With the front delayed until Monday, that looks to be the wet day for us. By then we will have gone more than a week without rain so it would be welcomed.

A cool change returns

In the wake of Monday cold front, cooler weather is slated to return for early next week.

Temperatures are back in the 50s with some lingering showers. In fact, over higher elevations Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of snow mixed in with the rain showers.

Stay tuned for updates.