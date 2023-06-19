SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The pleasant weekend weather will spill over into Juneteenth and the final official days of summer. What are our chances for rain? Find out below…

Warm and sunny Juneteenth

Quiet weather continues Monday and for any Juneteenth events in Central New York.

However, there is an isolated chance of a spotty shower or storm up around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. But most get through the day dry with some more sun.

Highs are going to warm more so too, as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday.

When will the rain return?

There will be a good deal of dry time in the mix across the region this week. A spotty shower or two will be possible again on Monday, mainly north and east of Syracuse.

Rain shower chances will increase—but just slightly—on Tuesday with a trough of low pressure swinging in. No washouts are in store, and much of Tuesday is looking dry which is good news for the Workforce run on Onondaga Lake Park Tuesday evening.

Mid-to-late week, dry weather should persist overall. The next best chance for showers and even a few storms will arrive as we begin the weekend on Saturday along with the warmth and humidity.

Any more smoke issues?

Canadian wildfire smoke lingered a bit on Sunday but wasn’t as thick as Saturday. We don’t expect it to be an issue other than providing a milky/hazy filter over the sun at times through Monday and maybe Tuesday.

80s return this week just in time for summer to start!

Warmer weather continues through the rest of this upcoming week.

High pressure aloft building just to our north midweek could lead to an extended period of above normal temperatures and sunshine just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday and closing out the school year.

Get ready summer weather lovers! It’s looking good for the pool and beaches much of this upcoming week, especially later in the week!

Humidity remains in check, for now…

Despite the warmup taking place over the next several days, humidity should remain in check for the most part. Dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 through midweek.

By the time we start the weekend on Saturday, however, dew points will be climbing through the 60s to potentially around 70, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.