SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We finally have some relief the heat and humidity. Find out below if it lasts…

WEDNESDAY:

Yesterday’s cold front has brought a noticeable change in the humidity as high pressure settles into Central New York. We may have to fight through clouds earlier in the day (and a few brief light lake effect rain showers), but by afternoon there is more of a mix of sun and clouds helping send our temperatures into the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. Unlike the front this past Tuesday, Thursday’s front won’t have as much moisture to work with. Even with the help of the heating of the day we only expect a few scattered afternoon showers.

Outside this low shower threat, look for sun and clouds Thursday with seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees.

The weather looks to remain rather quiet for the end of the week right into the upcoming weekend.