SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We are in the last hours of winter, but you wouldn’t know it based on the weather to round out the weekend. Thankfully, the start of Spring will be a different story. The details are below…

Spring starts sunny and milder

Spring starts on a quiet note Monday thanks to high pressure settling in just to our south.

The late March sun helps push the high temperatures well into the 40s to possibly 50 for a few urban areas! A reason to look forward to a Monday CNY! 😊

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday which will make it feel a bit cooler, but a MUCH better day than Sunday.

What are our precipitation chances this week?

The sky turns cloudier later Monday night into Tuesday as a backdoor cold front inches in from the north, but most should stay precipitation free with just a spotty shower or two possible north of Syracuse.

That same backdoor cold front begins to slide back to the north through the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday evening which we think may produce a few scattered rain showers.

Temperatures should above average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 50 Tuesday, and into the low to perhaps mid 50s Wednesday.

It stays mild, but turns wet come Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.