SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a great summer weekend, our chances for thunderstorms return Monday. Details are below…

Hot and stormy Monday

Unfortunately, we can’t keep the humidity down for long, especially beyond early this week. Dew points are already climbing back into the low to mid 60s to go along with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most.

A weakening cold front and disturbance are also working in from the northwest Monday so we would expect the front/disturbance to utilize the more humid air over us and trigger at least a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time Monday.

The risk of severe weather Monday is low, but we can’t rule out a few storms possibly becoming strong/severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain, but again the severe threat is low across CNY.

Storm threat decreases Tuesday

This same front/disturbance probably remains close enough to us Tuesday so we can’t rule out a couple of spotty showers/storms popping up, but much of Tuesday looks to be dry and feels similar to Monday.

Heat and humidity build even more so mid to late this week and may produce first heat wave of 2023. Stay tuned for updates.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.