SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a very frigid weekend, we finally have more tolerable, spring-like weather coming this week.

MONDAY:

It’s a milder start to the workweek across CNY. Expect highs to warm well into the 40s to even around 50 this afternoon! There won’t be as much as a gusty wind like what we had over the weekend either.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Most of CNY stays dry Monday night, but the Watertown and North Country areas could see a little rain and snow developing after sunset. Some spots in the higher terrain of the North Country could see a little accumulation of a coating to an inch or so by sunrise Tuesday.

The rest of CNY is cloudy and not very cold, as readings drop no lower than the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north inches in Tuesday morning as a little wave of low pressure slides along it. This should not only create plenty of clouds, but also some rain and mainly higher terrain snow, especially during the late morning and afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday won’t be quite as mild as Monday, but 40 to 45 is typical for mid-March in CNY.

After a brief small dip in the temperatures with a little rain and snow Tuesday, we are in for a treat for some spring-like weather, including St. Patrick’s day!