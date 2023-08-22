SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a terrific Tuesday, will Mother Nature continue to pamper us into Wednesday for the start of the Great New York State Fair? Find out below…

Comfy, quiet tonight, but what about the start of the Fair?

Ahhh…it’s another great night for snoozing with the windows cracked open under a partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the low to mid-50s for most again, but 40s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

Temperatures will probably be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under increasing clouds, and we can’t even rule out a passing sprinkle/shower towards sunset. Overall, though, the first day of the Great New York State Fair looks pretty good.

So a good start to the Great New York State Fair, but does it stay pretty nice?

Rain chances increase late in the week, but by how much?

Rain chances will return later in the week, but what kind of probability do we have of seeing rain Thursday and Friday?? At this point, the odds of seeing showers are going to be highest Thursday compared to Friday, but the bulk of both days look to be dry.

It’s a little cooler Thursday, but warmer Friday with humidity levels going up over the last half of the week. Stay tuned for updates.

Also, keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.