SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It is another warm day across Central New York but how long does it last? Details are below.

TODAY:

Today is even warmer than Wednesday despite there being less sun compared to Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon!

Clouds increase through the afternoon and there is a slight chance of a shower popping up towards sunset this evening, but much of the day looks to be dry and should feel great!

TONIGHT:

It is mostly cloudy, turning a bit breezy and mild tonight with a few scattered showers/storm possible thanks to a pre-frontal trough. Lows drop only into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Don’t get used to that warmth, though. A strong cold front swings through between about 5 and 8 Friday morning with a few rain showers, a change to much cooler weather and a gusty/blustery wind develops too.

We may start the day in the mid-50s to near 60 but slip into the upper 40s during the afternoon! The wind gusts over 20 mph at times too which will add an extra chill to the air.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The cool weather lingers into the start of the Columbus Day holiday weekend. There likely will be a limited amount of lake effect showers Friday night into Saturday morning southeast of Lake Ontario, but the majority of the holiday weekend looks dry with some sun at times too.

Highs Saturday afternoon will only range from about 50 to 55 with some sun developing and a gusty breeze making it feel chillier.

We should feel closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some sun and just a small chance of a shower north of Syracuse.

The Columbus Day holiday itself looks okay too with more clouds than not and highs expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Super Dirt week in Oswego, Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warm enough, especially Saturday!

Stay tuned for updates.