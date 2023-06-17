SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Saturday was a drier day for most after the wet Friday which worked out for outdoor activities. Can we keep the drier trend going for all the fathers across CNY Sunday? Details below…

Mainly dry tonight, but will it stay that way for dad?

After a few spotty light showers linger this evening, we turn drier to round out the weekend thanks to low pressure just east of Maine expected to move farther east over the next couple of days. This is good news if you have plans outside for Father’s Day!

Yes, there still could be a spotty shower or two Sunday, best chances are up near the St. Lawrence Seaway and across the Adirondacks during the afternoon. Most should get through Sunday dry with clouds giving way to more sunshine by the late morning and afternoon. This time of year, even limited sunshine means highs likely recover nicely into the mid-70s.

Enjoy and happy Father’s Day to all the dads across CNY! 😊

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday with more sun and that warmer weather continues through the rest of next week.

In fact, there are growing signs of high pressure aloft building just to our north midweek which could lead to an extended period of above normal temperatures and sunshine/dry time just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday.

Yes, get ready summer weather lovers! The weather is looking good for the pool and beaches much of this upcoming week, especially later in the week!