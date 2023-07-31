SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Comfortably cool air sticks around into the start of August, but do we need to worry about any rain? Find out what we are thinking below…

Comfortable with a bit of a lake response tonight

In the wake of a cold front on Monday, the air likely turns cool enough tonight to produce a few more lake showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario mainly after sunset. That said, much of tonight should be dry with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Stays refreshing to kick off August

It’s going to feel like start of September rather than the beginning of August on Tuesday despite more in the way of sun, especially in the afternoon. We expect a nice breeze to kick up for the afternoon too, with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Most stay dry Tuesday, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two Tuesday morning thanks to Lake Ontario. All in all, Tuesday is going to be FANTASTIC and one of those summer days that you can get outdoor chores/exercise in very comfortably.

A great big moon shines on CNY Tuesday night!

Come Tuesday evening the stage is set for a great view of the second Supermoon of 2023! Click here for more details.

You’ll want to have a light jacket/hoodie if you are heading out to check out the Supermoon though. Temperatures will cool into the 50s after sunset.

Winning Wednesday!

High pressure crests overhead midweek and produces an incredible Wednesday for the region under lots of sun, low humidity and comfortably warm air. Highs warm to between 75 and 80 after a cool start to Wednesday within a few degrees of 50!

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, upper 70s to mid-80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the southwest. This southwest flow will bring the summer-like feel back into the northeast and an increased chance for some showers and storms mainly Thursday night into Friday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.