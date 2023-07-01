SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires was here to greet us once again Saturday morning, but thankfully thinned as Saturday progressed. Will it return, and when do we have to worry about dodging showers and storms? Details are below…

Smoky haze has cleared some, but does it return soon?

The AQI was in the unhealthy range Friday into early Saturday thanks again to Canadian wildfire smoke.

After more thick haze, poor air quality, and reduced visibility Saturday morning, the smoke finally thinned out Saturday afternoon, and should not be an issue the rest of the holiday weekend thankfully!

Sticky with more splishing and splashing…

After a mainly dry Saturday until the late afternoon and early evening thanks to a little trough of low pressure sliding through.

With the loss of daytime heating, we are not expecting many showers and storms to be around tonight but can’t rule out a few scattered about. This is good news for firework shows taking place tonight! Lows drop into the 60s to around 70 again, and it’s very muggy with some fog developing.

A complex frontal system will be crawling out of the Plains and into the Ohio Valley closer to us Sunday and slide through Monday. We think there’s a bit more shower and storm activity around because of this, especially during the afternoon and evenings, but neither Sunday nor Monday will be washouts.

With all the moisture in the air, tropical downpours are the most likely hazard with any storm that develops Sunday/Monday, resulting in localized flash flooding. A storm or two could also contain gusty winds. We will monitor this closely for you.

It is looking more and more promising that our rain chances are going to drop more so come the 4th of July as the complex storm system slides east of us. So, if you have outdoor plans, other than a few spotty showers/storms, much of the 4th looks dry! The humidity remains with us, however, plus it should be warmer on the 4th too due to some added sunshine.

Stay tuned over the weekend for additional details to help you plan your outdoor holiday activities.

Heating up next week

After seasonable highs to begin the week around 80 for Sunday and Monday, our readings will climb to mid-summer levels mid-week due to added sunshine, and little to no chance of showers/storms.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees, plus the humidity continues to be high as well.

Not to be outdone, our weather looks to turn unsettled once again by Friday.